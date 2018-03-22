Kenneth Cole Signs EMEA Distribution Deal With GBG

Kenneth Cole is taking measures to increase its presence in the EMEA market.

The New York label has signed a four-year contract with Global Brands Group Europe Footwear and Accessories Limited for the distribution of men’s and women’s footwear and for the manufacturing and distribution of women’s handbags in the region.

The agreement encompasses select cities across Europe, the Middle East and Africa including London, Paris and Berlin. Fall product will begin making appearances in the region at retail, distributed through department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce. Handbags will begin at retail for spring 2019.

The agreement applies to the Kenneth Cole New York and Reaction Kenneth Cole lines, as well as the Gentle Souls footwear label for women. The partnership also affords GBG the opportunity to manufacture and distribute Kenneth Cole-branded briefcases, luggage, portfolios, backpacks and small leather goods.

Marc Schneider, Kenneth Cole Productions Inc.’s chief executive officer, said of the deal: “We are looking forward to having a central Europe-based partner who specializes in footwear and is able to offer best in class service to department stores and independent retailers in these regions. We are excited about this partnership and the growth opportunities it affords us in these categories of our business.”

