Kenzo Taps Three Young Filmmakers for Season Zero Campaign

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: Kenzo’s Carol Lim and Humberto Leon are known for their experimental approach to campaign films.
This season, for the launch of their Kenzo Season Zero collection, the design duo embarked on an adventure with three young filmmakers – Mati Diop, Baptist Penetticobra and Eduardo Williams – whose work they felt encapsulates the theme of the season: “a singular relationship with the world.” Their brief: “How do we inhabit Earth today in 2017?”
Described in a press release from the house as “mixed, expatriated, nomads,” Williams hails from Argentina, Diop is French and Penetticobra is French but L.A.-based.
Williams’ work, “Tzzd,” follows the dream of an elf who nods off in the metro in Buenos Aires, winding through three countries and two continents and moving from cool to warm colors, with locations ranging from a Buenos Aires fruit and vegetable shop to a dark cave.
Diop’s film, “Olympus,” captures her brother, model Gard Diop, bicycling through Paris in moonlight, and Penetticobra’s “Untitled (Juice),” presented in a vertical format, stars Karmesha Clark playing a modern-day, black Mona Lisa rapping about orange juice.
The films can be viewed on international streaming platform lecinemaclub.com, ending Nov. 9.
Showcasing both emerging and established filmmakers, the platform, which presents

