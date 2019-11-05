Kerby Jean-Raymond on Reinventing the System

Kerby Jean-Raymond believes that the fashion industry will look very different in the next five years.

More plainly, he said that the business of selling clothes is over and designers will have to sell experiences. He has the results to support his thesis: His business is up since drastically reducing his retail partnerships; his Reebok sneakers sell out within four minutes after launch, and the partners in July unveiled Reebok Studies, the division created to help new and young talents. The runway show for his third “American, Also” collection in September drew an audience of up to 3,000 people at the 2,500-person capacity Kings Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn, with an estimated 4,000 others waiting outside.

This season showed that Pyer Moss has gone from fledgling men’s wear brand to a marquee New York Fashion Week name that the industry looks forward to.

In a conversation with WWD style director Alex Badia, Jean-Raymond discussed the “American, Also” series; his business strategy, and taking full control of Pyer Moss.

WWD: Congratulations on the past two years. From your three last shows — the “American, Also” series — you gained global fashion recognition and the best reviews of your career. But you gained an incredible collaboration with

