Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Kerby Jean-Raymond on Reinventing the System

Kerby Jean-Raymond on Reinventing the System

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

Kerby Jean-Raymond believes that the fashion industry will look very different in the next five years.
More plainly, he said that the business of selling clothes is over and designers will have to sell experiences. He has the results to support his thesis: His business is up since drastically reducing his retail partnerships; his Reebok sneakers sell out within four minutes after launch, and the partners in July unveiled Reebok Studies, the division created to help new and young talents. The runway show for his third “American, Also” collection in September drew an audience of up to 3,000 people at the 2,500-person capacity Kings Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn, with an estimated 4,000 others waiting outside.
This season showed that Pyer Moss has gone from fledgling men’s wear brand to a marquee New York Fashion Week name that the industry looks forward to.
In a conversation with WWD style director Alex Badia, Jean-Raymond discussed the “American, Also” series; his business strategy, and taking full control of Pyer Moss.
WWD: Congratulations on the past two years. From your three last shows — the “American, Also” series — you gained global fashion recognition and the best reviews of your career. But you gained an incredible collaboration with

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.