Kim Kardashian Is Reshaping the Shapewear Industry

Kim Kardashian’s Cotton Collection, the second installment of her Skims Solutionwear, arrives online today at 9 a.m. PST.

The first batch of Skims, the shapewear line, was said to sell out within minutes of its Sept. 10 launch, pulling in an estimated $2 million in sales. Representatives for Skims would not confirm or deny this, but Skims’ Instagram page has been flooded with comments from would-be shoppers ever since, asking when they will be able to buy the products.

“We just restocked @skims Solutionwear,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram on Oct. 8. “Shop now at Skims.com before they sell out.”

Then earlier this month, Kardashian revealed the second collection, the Cotton Collection, was coming. Unlike the first line, which was designed with reshaping in mind — “Who likes to exercise?” Kardashian said in an Instagram post last month advertising the shapewear — the Cotton Collection is meant

