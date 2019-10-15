Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Kim Kardashian Is Reshaping the Shapewear Industry

Kim Kardashian Is Reshaping the Shapewear Industry

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 22 mins ago

Kim Kardashian’s Cotton Collection, the second installment of her Skims Solutionwear, arrives online today at 9 a.m. PST.  
The first batch of Skims, the shapewear line, was said to sell out within minutes of its Sept. 10 launch, pulling in an estimated $2 million in sales. Representatives for Skims would not confirm or deny this, but Skims’ Instagram page has been flooded with comments from would-be shoppers ever since, asking when they will be able to buy the products. 
“We just restocked @skims Solutionwear,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram on Oct. 8. “Shop now at Skims.com before they sell out.”

View this post on Instagram

We just restocked @skims Solutionwear™ in select styles and sizes in CLAY, SIENNA, UMBER, AND ONYX colors. Shop now at SKIMS.COM before they sell out and enjoy free domestic shipping on orders over $75.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 8, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

 
Then earlier this month, Kardashian revealed the second collection, the Cotton Collection, was coming. Unlike the first line, which was designed with reshaping in mind — “Who likes to exercise?” Kardashian said in an Instagram post last month advertising the shapewear — the Cotton Collection is meant

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.