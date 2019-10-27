Breaking News
Kim Kardashian Talks Rick Owens and Keeping Up With Kanye at FGI’s ‘Night of Stars’

IN ANOTHER GALAXY: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West helped the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars live up to its interstellar billing.
Upon their arrival, the pack of photographers instinctively sprang into attack mode on the red carpet, and the flashes kept going as security guards carved a path through the crowd. True to the event’s name, Kardashian turned up in a silver, sleeveless Rick Owens dress. Before the gala got rolling — and trust us that took some time — Kardashian huddled with Vera Wang, Donna Karan and Owens’ wife Michèle Lamy. Afterward, the Skims creator spoke with WWD about Owens and the key to style.
“No matter what phase, or no matter how much I knew about fashion or how much I didn’t know about fashion, I always wore Rick. It still works with everything. I just always knew it was cool. When I knew absolutely nothing, or I didn’t know who anybody was, Kanye was introducing me to so much in fashion. One of the first things he ever got me as a gift was a Rick Owens coat. I was obsessed with these Rick jackets before I knew what was cool,” she said.
The reality star and entrepreneur doesn’t

