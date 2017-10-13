Kipling and Disney Collaborate on Accessories Capsule

Disney has teamed with Kipling on a line of accessories, beginning with holiday.

It is the latest effort by the Nineties brand — best known for its fanny-pack and cross-body styles, each accompanied by an ape charm – to increase its popularity and reach a new generation of consumers. In July, Kipling collaborated with Urban Outfitters Inc. on a limited-edition line of accessories.

In its first collaboration with Disney, Kipling has taken inspiration from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Poison apple and magic mirror motifs are scattered throughout the multistyle collection, to be priced from $29 to $149 at retail. Shapes include backpacks, handbags and small travel accessories.

“It’s really about the synergy between the two brands — Kipling is fun and energetic and youthful and shares Disney’s sense of imagination,” said president of Kipling North America Nina Flood.

Kipling’s tie-up with Disney is to continue through 2019. With each new collection, Kipling will dote on style signatures of a different Disney princess.

