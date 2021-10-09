Kristen Stewart Wears Chanel at U.K. Premiere of ‘Spencer’

Breaking News
Kristen Stewart has arrived at the BFI London Film Festival.
The actress attended the U.K. premiere of the upcoming biopic “Spencer,” which follows Princess Diana, played by Stewart, on a pivotal weekend during the Christmas holiday with the British royal family in 1991 in which she decides to separate from Prince Charles.
Stewart wore a gray, strapless gown by Chanel, for which she has been a longtime ambassador. The dress featured layers of stitched sequins throughout and a semisheer skirt. She topped off the look with open-toed heels by Jimmy Choo.
She was styled by Tara Swennen, who has also worked with stars such as Allison Janney, Idina Menzel and Lana Condor.
Kristen Stewart at the U.K. premiere of “Spencer” at the 65th BFI London Film Festival.
The film made its official debut at the Venice Film Festival last month, where Stewart as well as the movie’s director, Pablo Larraín, attended the premiere. The actress also wore outfits by Chanel while promoting the film.
Starring alongside Stewart are Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall and Sean Harris, who will be playing Maggie, Major Alistair Gregory and Darren McGrady, respectively. British actor Jack Farthing, best known for his role in the BBC series “Poldark,” is taking on the role

