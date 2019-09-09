Kurt Cobain Collection Dropping Today

Kurt Cobain may be gone but he’s not forgotten.

The late Nirvana frontman, who took his own life in 1994, was an artist as well as a singer. Today, The End of Music LLC and Live Nation Merchandise will release the Kurt Was Here collection, which is based entirely on Cobain’s artwork.

This lineup of T-shirts and hoodies feature Cobain’s handwritten journal entries, sketches, paintings and drawings. Each item was curated and designed under the creative direction of Frances Bean Cobain, his 27-year-old daughter with Courtney Love.

The collection will be sold at Barneys New York, Selfridges and online. A percentage of the sales from KurtCobainShop.com will be donated to the Jed Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the emotional health and preventing suicide for teens and young adults.

Short-sleeve T-shirts will retail for $113, long-sleeves are $138 and a hoodie is $188.

A coffee table book and limited-edition fine art prints will be offered later this year. And additional product and retailers are expected to be added next year.

A spokesperson from Live Nation explained why this is the right time to create a Kurt Cobain collection.

“We believe that the importance of art is exceedingly potent in today’s social and political climate

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story