Kylie Jenner Is Teaming With Daughter Stormi Webster for a Makeup Collaboration

Kylie Jenner is looking to her one-year-old daughter for her latest makeup collaboration.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul, who recently sold a majority stake of her Kylie Cosmetics business to Coty Inc. for $600 million, revealed she is working with daughter Stormi Webster for her upcoming Valentine’s Day makeup collection.

Jenner took to her Instagram on Thursday to post a picture of baby Stormi looking at concept art for the upcoming collection. The images show pink packaging that reads “Stormi” decorated with colorful butterflies. The photo was also shared on the Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram, where the caption states that this is the brand’s first collaboration of 2020.

This may be Stormi’s first foray into the family business, but Jenner routinely looks to her family to collaborate for her beauty brand. She’s teamed with sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian on singular makeup collections and with mother Kris Jenner for a Mother’s Day collection in 2018. She also co-runs contemporary fashion label Kendall + Kylie with sister

