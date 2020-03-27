L.A. Mayor, Reformation Partner to Organize Garment Manufacturers to Make Protective Clothing

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced at his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday night a new partnership with clothing brand Reformation to organize the city’s garment manufacturers to make protective masks and garments.

The L.A. Protects initiative will leverage the city’s manufacturing facilities and garment workers not to make the medical-grade N95 masks so desperately needed by healthcare workers, but rather protective masks for grocery clerks and food delivery people on the frontlines.

Reformation will lend its expertise in garment and apparel production, providing quality assurance checks and building out funding and support for the initiative.

The goal is to produce 5 million masks, Garcetti said, adding that manufacturers interested in participating, and businesses in need of protective masks, can go to laprotects.org for more information. The website has also open-sourced specs on how to make the masks and safety information for manufacturing.

“Angelenos step up and we’re so grateful to Reformation,” he added, noting that the initiative will help get some people back to work, including many lower-income immigrants in the garment industry, as long as they are working 6 feet apart.

L.A. is the largest garment manufacturing center in the U.S. with more than 45,000 workers. Reformation is a sustainable, vertically-integrated L.A. women’s

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story