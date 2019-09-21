Breaking News
Home / Fashion / La Perla Launches Capsule Marking 65th Anniversary

La Perla Launches Capsule Marking 65th Anniversary

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 15 mins ago

LA PERLA’S CAPSULE: La Perla is in the midst of a turnaround but the Italian luxury innerwear and beachwear company is also looking back to its storied traditions and craft, celebrating its 65th anniversary this year. To mark the milestone, the brand launched a limited-edition capsule collection during Milan Fashion Week called “Macramé Noir.”
“What role does La Perla lingerie play in the life of women?” creative director Alessandra Bertuzzi asked herself. Responding to the question, the collection comprises sensual yet comfortable and multifunctional pieces that can be worn as ready-to-wear. The lineup includes tailored separates, such as carrot pants and blazers in macramé — all in black. The openwork design is further embellished by hand-placed Swarovski crystals.
The collection is available globally starting from November.
As reported, earlier this month La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. listed its shares on the Euronext Growth Market, operated by Euronext Paris. No capital was raised in connection with the listing, seen as a way of increasing the company’s visibility and enhancing access to capital. Although the operational headquarters are now in London, La Perla’s design, research, development and production facilities continue to be located mainly in Bologna, Italy. The company plans to streamline its logistics to reduce its time-to-market

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.