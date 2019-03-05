Breaking News
Lacoste's Louise Trotter Talks Crocodiles and Strategy

PARIS — At the creative helm of Lacoste since October, British designer Louise Trotter hit the ground running.
The former Joseph designer, whose appointment marked the first time in the history of the French house that a woman filled the position, in a few short months has overseen the development of the uniform for the French Olympic team for the 2020 games. She’s also fashioned looks for brand ambassador Novak Djokovic, and readied her first ready-to-wear collection for Lacoste, which will be presented at the Tennis Club de Paris today.
“I’ve had to work on the different aspects of the brand, from on court to the street, from Day One,” said the designer during a preview of the collection. “The collection team was waiting for me, from the moment I arrived, so there was an immediate pace.”
With crocodile zipper pulls in her toolbox (“I can’t believe they haven’t been done before”) she’s also been experimenting with the house mascot in various ways — both small and large — since arrival.
“All of the garments are built first, because I want them to be perfect, and the crocodiles are almost the last thing I put on…it’s the cherry on the cake,” she said, adding

