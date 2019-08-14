Ladurée Opens at L.A.’s Mansur Gavriel on Melrose Place

Breaking News
Mansur Gavriel and Ladurée have teamed up. The luxury French bakery can now be found inside the New York City-based label’s Melrose Place location in Los Angeles.
“I’ve always loved Mansur Gavriel,” Ladurée copresident Elisabeth Holder said in a statement. “It is an organic partnership, a very natural fit. And this charming Los Angeles area couldn’t be more perfect, a French garden in Melrose Place. Le dream.”
Ladurée shares a similar aesthetic with the brand, whose creators, Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, are known for their fondness for pastels, particularly in the color pink — which covers the facade of the Melrose shop. Mansur Gavriel, which was launched in 2012 with the release of Italian-made handbags, garnered cult-like attention in 2014 after quickly selling out their $495 bucket bag. The label, which counts Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone as fans, then expanded to footwear, followed by ready-to-wear in 2017, the same year the designers opened a brick-and-mortar in New York City on Wooster Street. A year later, they expanded in L.A., where the two first met.

