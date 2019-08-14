Ladurée Opens at L.A.’s Mansur Gavriel on Melrose Place

Mansur Gavriel and Ladurée have teamed up. The luxury French bakery can now be found inside the New York City-based label’s Melrose Place location in Los Angeles.

“I’ve always loved Mansur Gavriel,” Ladurée copresident Elisabeth Holder said in a statement. “It is an organic partnership, a very natural fit. And this charming Los Angeles area couldn’t be more perfect, a French garden in Melrose Place. Le dream.”

Ladurée shares a similar aesthetic with the brand, whose creators, Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, are known for their fondness for pastels, particularly in the color pink — which covers the facade of the Melrose shop. Mansur Gavriel, which was launched in 2012 with the release of Italian-made handbags, garnered cult-like attention in 2014 after quickly selling out their $495 bucket bag. The label, which counts Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone as fans, then expanded to footwear, followed by ready-to-wear in 2017, the same year the designers opened a brick-and-mortar in New York City on Wooster Street. A year later, they expanded in L.A., where the two first met.

“La Rose”

Courtesy

“We are so excited to have Ladurée joining our Melrose store, adding a warm touch to our clean, nature inspired space,” Mansur and Gavriel said in a

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story