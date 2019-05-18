Lady Gabriella Windsor Chooses Luisa Beccaria for Her Wedding Gown

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion

ORANGE BLOSSOM: Lady Gabriella Windsor, a member of the British Royal Family, wore a custom-made Luisa Beccaria bridal gown for her wedding to Thomas Kingston, held Saturday at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.
Fitted at the front, the dress, which was developed at Luisa Beccaria’s couture atelier in Milan, revealed an eye-catching, voluminous back with a long train. Crafted from Valencienne lace in an ecru tone with subtle blush tones, the dress was layered with ribbons of flowers and buds. Featuring a see-through tulle neckline, punctuated by embroideries, the gown had sheer lace long sleeves enriched with embroideries for a 3D effect. 
The bride matched the gown with a white tulle six-meter long veil paired with a diamond tiara, worn by her grandmother, the Princess of Greece, on her wedding day to Prince George, Duke of Kent, fourth son of King George V of England.
“I was so lucky to have my dream dress designed by Luisa Beccaria. She and her team are exceptional and I am thrilled with the stunning result of their craftsmanship,” said Lady Gabriella. “I have been in love with this brand for a long time!”
