Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour.
The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a formfitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude lip.
She was styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout. The former has worked with other stars such as Maggie Gyllenhaal and Chloë Grace Moretz.
That night, Lady Gaga posed for pictures and waved at fans as it drizzled in Milan. She posted a video on her Instagram Story of people cheering as she blew kisses and embraced the raindrops, captioning it “Rain on Me Milan!” in reference to her 2020 hit song with Ariana Grande.
Lady Gaga at the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Milan, Italy.
Earlier this week, the award-winning singer also attended the film’s London premiere Tuesday night in a dramatic look from Gucci’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection,

