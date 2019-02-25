Lady Gaga Wears 128-Carat Tiffany Yellow Diamond at the Oscars

Lady Gaga has brought some extra star power to the Oscars red carpet — to the tune of a reported $30 million.

The singer and actress arrived at the 91st annual Academy Awards wearing Tiffany & Co.’s legendary yellow diamond. This marks the first time that the 141-year-old, 128.5-carat yellow diamond was worn on the red carpet.

Lady Gaga wears Alexander McQueen.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song for her film, “A Star Is Born,” Gaga wore the diamond with a black Alexander McQueen gown and matching gloves, in a look fit for a newly minted movie star.

The diamond was last worn by Audrey Hepburn in 1961 during publicity photos for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Audrey Hepburn and Lady Gaga, both wearing the Tiffany Yellow Diamond.

Lady Gaga has had a series of show-stopping red carpet looks during this year’s awards season, including her periwinkle blue custom Valentino Couture gown at the Golden Globes, which paid homage to Judy Garland’s role in the 1954 version of “A Star Is Born.”

Lady Gaga wears Alexander McQueen

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

