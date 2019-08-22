Le Bon Marché Goes All Punk With a Streak of Pink

PRETTY IN PUNK: Targeting the inner rebel of luxury shoppers in Paris, Le Bon Marché will offer piercings and tattoos for this back-to-school season, stocking the floors with punk-flavored merch.

Punk has been a steady influence on the catwalks in recent seasons, but beyond fashion trends and nostalgia for times-past, the tony, Left Bank institution’s embrace is the latest example of how traditional retailers are leaning on fresh activities, services and exclusive products to pry consumers away from their phones and draw them into stores.

Staples will include Doc Martens, Underground creepers and studded biker jackets from Notify, while the theme mostly sits in softer, colorful territory with high-end cashmere sweaters by From Future, with “So Punk” splashed across the chest in rainbow colors.

Seizing on another punk reference, the pink streak that, back in the day, might have punctuated a spiky hairdo has migrated to hair accessories, which include a pink, crystal-encrusted headband from Marina Fossati and pink crystal barrettes, and, heading down to the feet, glossy high-top Doc Martens and low-riding crystal studded moccasins from Tod’s.

The theme extends to food — think Soffles chips, organic Get Raw bars and edibles from labels like Saucy Bitch, Rebel Kitchen and Peak Punk.

