Lewis Hamilton to Design Eyewear Capsule Collection for Police

STEP ON THE GAS: Lewis Hamilton is further honing his design chops.
Eyewear brand Police, owned by Veneto-based manufacturer De Rigo, is gearing up to debut a capsule collection of glasses developed in partnership with the Formula 1 five-time World Champion.
A preview of the collection will be presented during the July edition of the British Grand Prix, held at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire. The full lineup will then make its debut in September.
The announcement follows a sponsorship agreement the brand has inked with Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport racing team.
“The collaboration with Lewis, who will become a brand ambassador and also designer to a [capsule] collection, represents for Police a unique opportunity to link, once again, with the sports world. We’re proud to do it with one of the strongest racing teams of one of the most followed sports in the world,” said Massimo De Rigo, executive vice president of the group.
As part of the deal, the drivers and the team will be provided with Police sunglasses and the brand’s logo will appear on the drivers’ helmets, as well as on the team’s box.
