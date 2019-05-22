Liketoknow.it Brings Shoppable Content to YouTube

Liketoknow.it is cashing in on YouTube’s fashion push.

The influencer shopping app, owned by blogger monetization platform RewardStyle, is expanding into video with the launch of its own YouTube channel. In partnership with influencers like Aimee Song and Zoella, Liketoknow.it will share shoppable fashion and beauty videos that will live on its YouTube channel and in its app.

“In 2021, it’s estimated that 82 percent of Internet traffic will be video, so it’s not only important that we’re there, but important that we’re helping our clients grow into that,” said Amber Venz Box, cofounder and president of RewardStyle. “Part of what Liketoknow.it is helping our clients grow their audience and getting the right audience to their doorstep.”

Liketoknow.it’s YouTube channel will be a “curated entertainment shopping channel” featuring members of its influencer network, said Venz Box. Viewers will be able to shop the YouTube videos via links housed in the description box. The videos will also live on Liketoknow.it’s app — on each influencer’s profile page — and can be imported to the influencers’ blogs.

YouTube is a large contributor to Liketoknow.it’s influencer-driven global commerce, though the platform is still “a fraction” of the conversion in-app, according to Venz Box. Liketoknow.it’s in-app conversion can

