Loewe to Showcase Artisans’ Work at Salone del Mobile

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 23 mins ago

Milan’s Salone del Mobile is still several months away, but Loewe is already busy finessing the specially commissioned tote bags and blankets that will showcase decorative panels crafted in different parts of the world. The yearlong project required Loewe to travel through Europe, Asia, Africa and South America culling artisanal textiles that bring together the traditional with a more modern flair. The furniture and design extravaganza runs from April 17-22 in Milan.
In total, the 50 styles of blankets and tapestries with 12 limited-edition-related shoppers blend age-old traditions with more avant-garde craftsmanship. The specialists have created items such as blankets with the Japanese “boro” technique; African patchwork from Togo and Senegal; India-made ribbon embroidery, and styles woven with hemp, jersey or leather. Some of the more unexpected techniques include a safety-pin appliqué, needle-punch leopard-like spots, Spanish shearling intarsia and black-and-white portrait photography printed on feathers. The assortment includes a blanket and a tote bag from India with ribbon embroidery, and another tote bag with traditional Andean imagery.
Attendees at Salone del Mobile will get a better grasp of just how all these adornments are done via videos that document the artisans making tapestries in their respective corners of the world. The Loewe-led effort

