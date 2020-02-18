Breaking News
London Designers Going From Strength to Strength, Say Retailers

LONDON — Buyers from Europe and America braved the wind, rain — and Storm Dennis — to attend London Fashion Week, and said the fall-winter shows more than made up for the dreary weather. Not only did London’s longstanding labels, such as JW Anderson, Victoria Beckham and Simone Rocha, wow retailers, emerging ones also caught their eye.
“Despite the gloomy skies and torrential downpour, London Fashion Week was a ray of sunshine,” said Roopal Patel, fashion director at Saks Fifth Avenue. “We saw the London designers who first began showing 10 years ago deliver a powerful lineup this year, confirming that London is as strong as ever.”
Lisa Aiken, fashion director at Moda Operandi, said the strongest collections “focused on refining their aesthetic — Christopher Kane, Emilia Wickstead, JW Anderson, Richard Quinn and Simone Rocha.”
While the coronavirus prevented many Asian retailers, press and guests from attending the shows, it failed to dampen the mood in London, where designers worked on new sustainability initiatives. At Tommy Hilfiger, 75 percent of the collection was sustainably sourced, while Matty Bovan used Fiorucci dead stock to make his collection. Roland Mouret set a goal to be carbon neutral within the year, and Burberry staged its second

