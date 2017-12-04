Breaking News
London's Night of the Stars

LONDON — “Donatella Versace, like it or not, we are family,” said Naomi Campbell, who took center stage — and handed the Italian designer her icon award — at the Fashion Awards on Monday night at Royal Albert Hall.
The Swarovski-sponsored awards were Natalie Massenet’s last as chairman of the British Fashion Council and a big love-in, with laughs, the odd tear — from Anna Wintour, of all people — and gushing tributes.
Double award winner Jonathan Anderson thanked Pierre-Yves Roussel and Delphine Arnault for having “the balls to put me at Loewe,” while the three-star Michelin chef Massimo Bottura heaped praise on his old friend and former classmate Marco Bizzarri, who won the business leader award for the second year in a row.
“Who thought two troublemakers from Modena [Italy] would make it so far?” he said, adding that even when they were kids, Bizzarri was “always the smartest guy in the room.”
Wintour started to cry while paying tribute to her friend Christopher Bailey — who is exiting Burberry next year — before handing him the award for outstanding contribution to British fashion. Versace, meanwhile, accepted her icon award with grace: “I deserve it, of course,” deadpanned the designer.
During the night, Rita

