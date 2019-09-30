L’Oréal Paris Hosts Star-Studded Fashion Show

Helen Mirren raced barefoot across L’Oréal Paris’ runway, with her voluminous dress flowing.

“I’m terrified of falling down,” the actress told WWD backstage before the event, which took place Saturday evening at the majestic Paris Mint. Her fear was shared with Amber Heard, a first-timer there.

Andie MacDowell and Eva Longoria were among the star-studded cast taking part in the show, L’Oréal Paris’ third, that was set to original music performed live by a 40-piece orchestra.

The catwalk display began with a drumroll. Six-hundred guests, with Naomi Campbell, Olga Kurylenko and Louise Bourgoin sitting in the front row, waited for 32 of the brand’s ambassadors to make their entrances on the circular stage.

But before that began, some shared with WWD their thoughts on dreams, reality and sustainability.

Mirren, whose recent projects include HBO’s “Catherine the Great” and “The Good Liar,” said: “I’m wearing this gorgeous Giambattista Valli dress. It’s very, very floaty — lots of stuff to get tangled in and fall over.”

She drew parallels between runway and stage work. “It is theater,” she said. “I’m a theater girl. I want to be on stage.”

Mirren loves the backstage fashion-show experience, having lived it now twice with L’Oréal Paris. “It’s all chaos, and yet somehow

