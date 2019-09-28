L’Oréal Paris Hosts Third Fashion Show

L’Oréal Paris’ third fashion show, held Saturday evening at the majestic Paris Mint, began with a drumroll. Six-hundred guests, with Naomi Campbell, Olga Kurylenko and Louise Bourgoin sitting front row, waited for 32 of the brand’s ambassadors to make their entrances on the circular stage.

Helen Mirren, Andie MacDowell and Eva Longoria were among the star-studded cast taking part in the show, which was set to original music performed by a 40-piece live orchestra. But before that began, the women shared with WWD their thoughts on sustainability.

Mirren, walking for L’Oréal Paris for the second time, was scared of tripping over her dress, as was Amber Heard, a first-timer. “I’m terrified of falling down,” revealed Mirren, whose recent projects include HBO’s “Catherine the Great” and “The Good Liar.” “I’m wearing this gorgeous Giambattista Valli dress. It’s very, very floaty – lots of stuff to get tangled in and fall over.”

Mirren drew parallels between runway and stage work. “It is theater,” she said. “I’m a theater girl. I want to be on stage.”

Mirren loves the backstage fashion-show experience. “It’s all chaos, and yet somehow they make sense of it, and then you line up and they go ‘OK, go,’” she said. “They walk

