Louis Praino, Production Executive, Dies at 76

Louis Praino, a highly regarded senior production executive, died Sunday at age 76.

Praino died of Alzheimer’s disease at a nursing home in Somers, N.Y.

Born in Frascineto, Italy, Praino moved to the Bronx and received an associate degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology. He took his first job at P.R.L., an outerwear firm, then became a patternmaker at Teal Traina. He eventually became head of production for Teal, the company’s moderate price division, before joining B.H. Wragge.

From 1973 to 1980, Praino was president of the Ralph Lauren Womenswear division of the former Kreisler Group.

Ralph Lauren said Monday, “Very early on as I was developing my women’s wear line, Louis Praino took on the very crucial role of head of production and the sample room. He loved what he did and his special passion and commitment were very instrumental in helping me bring to life my vision for Ralph Lauren Womenswear.”

Stuart Kreisler, who owned and was chief executive officer of the Kreisler Group, added that Praino was an expert in being able to take Lauren’s men’s wear sketches and interpret them for a woman’s body. “He could interpret what designers wanted. He was an extremely talented executive,” he said.

During Praino’s career,

