Louis Vuitton Time Capsule Exhibition Lands in Milan

A Louis Vuitton x Supreme skateboard, a leopard-skin handbag designed in collaboration with Azzedine Alaïa, a wardrobe trunk dating back to 1925 and silhouettes by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton men’s are some of the pieces shown at the Louis Vuitton Time Capsule exhibition in Milan.
Running until October 20, the travelling exhibition is housed in a white cube at the foot of the Duomo on the Piazetta Reale. This impressive location was meant to celebrate the long-lasting relationship between the fashion house and the Italian city: Milan is where the first Louis Vuitton store in Italy was opened in 1984.
At the entrance of the exhibition, an artisan from the Louis Vuitton atelier in Asnières was patiently put together a Petite Malle handbag, explaining to onlookers that each artisan oversees the entire creation of a piece, from punching in the studs to fitting in the clasp.
There are over 250,000 pieces in the Louis Vuitton archive, spanning the luxury house’s history from 1854 to present day. The exhibition cleverly puts forward how the current creative directors of the brand use its signature codes on modern day items: Details on a beaten-up leather trunk in Trianon canvas from 1870 were spotted on a

