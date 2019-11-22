Lulu Guinness Names David Hodgson as Creative Director

LONDON — David Hodgson is taking the reins at Lulu Guinness as the brand’s creative director, with his new designs set to arrive in-store in February.

Hodgson has been at the company for more than a year and said in an interview that he wants to move Guinness’ vision forward by looking back.

“My first memory of Lulu was when I lived in New York in the early 2000s and Lulu had this store across from Magnolia Bakery. When I got asked about the role, I felt that it evoked that memory for me,” he said.

For Hodgson, Lulu Guinness items are storytellers in themselves. He talks about his friends wanting Lulu Guinness bags for special occasions like a 21st birthday and the school prom. He said he’s eager to bring that side of the brand to life for a new generation.

While Hodgson will be taking over the brand’s vision, he will still be working very closely with the company’s namesake and founder. “Her personality is intrinsic to everything, and it’s always going to be. I go over to her house and we sit around the kitchen table and talk about everything, mainly about what I’m doing, so I’m just really distilling that and

