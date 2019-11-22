Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Lulu Guinness Names David Hodgson as Creative Director

Lulu Guinness Names David Hodgson as Creative Director

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 32 mins ago

LONDON — David Hodgson is taking the reins at Lulu Guinness as the brand’s creative director, with his new designs set to arrive in-store in February.
Hodgson has been at the company for more than a year and said in an interview that he wants to move Guinness’ vision forward by looking back.
“My first memory of Lulu was when I lived in New York in the early 2000s and Lulu had this store across from Magnolia Bakery. When I got asked about the role, I felt that it evoked that memory for me,” he said.
For Hodgson, Lulu Guinness items are storytellers in themselves. He talks about his friends wanting Lulu Guinness bags for special occasions like a 21st birthday and the school prom. He said he’s eager to bring that side of the brand to life for a new generation.
While Hodgson will be taking over the brand’s vision, he will still be working very closely with the company’s namesake and founder. “Her personality is intrinsic to everything, and it’s always going to be. I go over to her house and we sit around the kitchen table and talk about everything, mainly about what I’m doing, so I’m just really distilling that and

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.