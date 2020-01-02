Breaking News
Luxury Growing Place in the Ath-leisure Ecosystem

Having taken over the mainstream, ath-leisure brands are now looking to bring the trend’s supercharged growth to the luxury world. 
High fashion began dabbling in activewear years ago as looks from the gym started to take to the street. But now that the trend has not only grown but cemented itself as a fashion cornerstone — giving Lululemon Athletica Inc. a $30 billion market capitalization — ath-leisure prices are reaching higher and higher to luxury levels, where the margins are better and big price tags build brands.
Just how high can ath-leisure go?
Right now, it’s not clear just what the limit is. But fashion is full of brands testing what the market will bear.
Fendi’s activewear line includes leggings made from viscose and polyamide materials for $1,100 and sports bras for $400. Versace’s sports bras retail for around the same price, but the brand’s leggings are just under $800. Moncler offers ski leggings for $500. Then there are activewear collections from Tory Burch, Chloé and Adidas by Stella McCartney. This month, Adidas will relaunch Ivy Park, a high-end ath-leisure brand codesigned by Beyoncé. And there are also luxury activewear lines that have popped up without a designer name attached, such as British-based Varley or

