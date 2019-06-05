LVMH Postpones Designer Prize Final Until September

Breaking News
WAITING TO EXHALE: The eight finalists for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers will have to hold their breath for a few months longer: the finals of the competition, traditionally held in June, has been postponed until Sept. 4, the group said Wednesday.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the luxury conglomerate which holds the annual prize, did not provide a reason for the delay, but a source familiar with the situation cited calendar conflicts among some of the senior executives and designers expected to attend the prize-giving ceremony.
Last year’s event took place on June 6 in the presence of Emma Stone and Jaden Smith, both Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors. Japanese designer Masayuki Ino won the main prize with his streetwear label Doublet, while the runner-up special prize went to South Korean designer Rok Hwang’s London-based women’s wear label Rokh.

Among those competing for this year’s grand prize of 300,000 euros, plus a year of coaching from experts at family-controlled LVMH — the parent of brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Fendi — are four labels making gender-neutral clothes, two women’s wear designers and two men’s wear designers.
