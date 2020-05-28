Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Fashion / M Missoni, Yoox Debut Exclusive Collaboration

M Missoni, Yoox Debut Exclusive Collaboration

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

Looks from the M Missoni x Yoox collaboration. 
Courtesy Photo

M Missoni and Yoox will unveil an exclusive capsule collection on Friday consisting of 11 pieces, the first in a long-term partnership. Titled “Reuse, Remix, Respect,” the capsule promotes a conscious approach, utilizing sustainable and repurposed materials such as sustainable Lurex cut into sweatshirts and jersey T-shirts with colorful graphics, FSC viscose fashioned into a black jumpsuit, and Missoni-stock raschel serving as appliqué on a sweatshirt. The collection is not entirely sustainable, and includes dresses, skirts and trousers in reimagined signature chevron patterns. Prices range from $75 to $360.
This marks the first collaboration from Margherita Maccapani Missoni as creative director of M Missoni, who noted the importance of social responsibility, especially given the COVID-19 crisis: “Both M Missoni and Yoox are committed to sustainability initiatives and developments in the industry. We aim to build evergreen relationships with projects which, like ours, respect communities and share values.” She continued by saying “the crisis is affecting our daily lives and the habits of almost everyone, but is also an opportunity to reassess our values, to get in touch with our real needs and realize our fortunes, to slow down and to change our minds.”

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.