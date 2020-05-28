M Missoni, Yoox Debut Exclusive Collaboration

Looks from the M Missoni x Yoox collaboration.

Courtesy Photo

M Missoni and Yoox will unveil an exclusive capsule collection on Friday consisting of 11 pieces, the first in a long-term partnership. Titled “Reuse, Remix, Respect,” the capsule promotes a conscious approach, utilizing sustainable and repurposed materials such as sustainable Lurex cut into sweatshirts and jersey T-shirts with colorful graphics, FSC viscose fashioned into a black jumpsuit, and Missoni-stock raschel serving as appliqué on a sweatshirt. The collection is not entirely sustainable, and includes dresses, skirts and trousers in reimagined signature chevron patterns. Prices range from $75 to $360.

This marks the first collaboration from Margherita Maccapani Missoni as creative director of M Missoni, who noted the importance of social responsibility, especially given the COVID-19 crisis: “Both M Missoni and Yoox are committed to sustainability initiatives and developments in the industry. We aim to build evergreen relationships with projects which, like ours, respect communities and share values.” She continued by saying “the crisis is affecting our daily lives and the habits of almost everyone, but is also an opportunity to reassess our values, to get in touch with our real needs and realize our fortunes, to slow down and to change our minds.”

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story