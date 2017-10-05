Mackintosh’s Makeover Shows at the New Madison Avenue Store

NEW YORK — Mackintosh is in the midst of a makeover and its new Madison Avenue boutique here is intended to drive that message home to American consumers.

Today the venerable Scottish brand, which was founded in 1823 and is known for its trademarked waterproof rubberized fabric trenchcoats, will open its first U.S. store at 833 Madison Avenue.

The boutique, between 69th and 70th Streets, has 760 square feet of selling space and sports a contemporary black-and-white design with accents of marble and polished chrome.

Calling it a “minimalistic box,” Andrea Austoni, the company’s global commercial director, said: “We used timeless materials to complement the timeless product.”

Since 2007, Mackintosh has been owned by Yagi Tsusho Limited, which also owns or has distribution agreements with Barbour, Woolrich, John Rich & Bros, Moncler and others.

Austoni said that with Mackintosh, the Japanese company employs a hands-off approach and allows the brand to operate independently. But behind the scenes, it is “investing quite heavily in our re-branding,” he said. Since 2015, he said the line has been moving toward “more contemporary luxury.”

While classic heritage product continues to represent the bulk of the business, Mackintosh has been upping its cool quotient by creating designer-skewed capsule collections and collaborating with buzzy

