Madhappy Gets in the Summer Spirit With Los Angeles Pop-ups

LOS ANGELES — With Madhappy opening the doors to its Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Melrose Place pop-ups, a couple things stuck out.

For starters, the elevated basics brand is now dabbling with food in store — not exactly within the four walls, but just outside, enlisting Jon & Vinny’s for an ice cream stand concept at its 1,200-square-foot Abbot Kinney location. Second, the two stores are a subtle test internally for the brand to see operationally what it’s like to run pop-ups simultaneously in the same city.

The young brand has been measured in its retail game plan, testing temporary stores as a companion to its online shop in places such as Los Angeles; Aspen; Williamsburg, Brooklyn; and Miami.

The pop-ups have become respites to also tout the brand’s advocacy of mental health awareness, and they’ve become just as much a calling card as their signature hoodie stitching.

Inside each of the summer pop-ups is programming, such as panels on mental health and a wall where visitors are encouraged to express themselves directly. Melrose, because of its larger footprint at 2,000 square feet, has what the company’s calling a self-reflection chamber filled with positive affirmations.

Madhappy has launched two pop-ups simultaneously, on Melrose Place and

