Marianna Hewitt Collaborates With DL1961 on Capsule

DL1961, the 10-year-old sustainable denim brand, is collaborating with lifestyle blogger and influencer Marianna Hewitt on a capsule collection, that will be introduced at retail next month.

Hewitt, who also has a skin-care line called Summer Fridays, has 917,000 followers on Instagram. Last week, WWD reported that Summer Fridays raised its first outside capital from Prelude Growth Partners.

Zahra Ahmed, chief executive officer of DL1961, said the impetus for the collection was that Hewitt told her that she always has trouble finding jeans. The capsule, which consists of 24 styles, uses fibers and technology that reduces the usage of water, energy and chemicals during the manufacturing, with the goal of a more gentle environmental impact. The collection is designed with body inclusivity in mind, and offers denim, skirts, jumpsuits, tops and bodysuits, Ahmed said.

Hewitt’s collection will launch exclusively at Nordstrom on Sept. 12. The line retails from $149 to $229 and will also be available at DL1961.com, Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus, Shopbop and selected specialty stores at the end of September. Inclusive sizing will be available at Anthropologie and DL1961.com.

The line was designed to be very feminine using rose gold hardware. It is produced in the company’s factories in Pakistan, with certain pieces

