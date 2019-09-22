Marina Rinaldi Pays Homage to Diego Rivera

MARINA RINALDI’S HOMAGE TO DIEGO RIVERA: Marina Rinaldi paid tribute to Diego Rivera, whose works will be featured in a major exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in 2020, with a collection called Pan American Beauty presented during Milan Fashion Week.

The name is a reference to the Mexican artist’s almost 1,836-square-foot mural, Pan American Unity, completed in 1940 at the then-Palace of Fine Arts, which is now home to the City College of San Francisco. Taking a cue from Rivera’s wish to include the symbols of the American continent, Marina Rinaldi this season presented looks reminiscent of the New Mexico aesthetic but also mixed the designs of the different lines under the brand’s umbrella. The looks of Marina Rinaldi Luxury, Elegante, Sport and the denim capsule by the brand’s ambassador Ashley Graham appeared together with the Marina Rinaldi by Roksanda capsule collection created by designer Roksanda Ilinčić.

Marina Rinaldi, part of the Max Mara group, aims to propose different role models in the industry and caters to curvy and plus-size figures. Ilinčić’s capsule follows the Italian brand’s association and collaborations with the likes of Fausto Puglisi, Joana Vasconcelos, Stella Jean, Tsumori Chisato, Amy Arbus and Claudia Losi.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story