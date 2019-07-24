Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Mark Parker’s Pay Day

Mark Parker’s Pay Day

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 27 mins ago

Mark Parker saw his compensation sprint ahead at Nike Inc. last fiscal year.
The chairman, president and chief executive officer’s compensation totaled $14 million for the fiscal year ended May 31, an increase of 48 percent.
Parker’s take included a salary of $1.7 million and $4.1 million in incentive pay, but the majority of his compensation came in the form of stock and option awards, totaling $8 million. (He might not see the full value of those awards given changes in the company’s stock price).
Last month, the company logged fourth-quarter sales of over $10 billion — breaking the 11-digit mark in a quarter for the first time. Profits, however, fell to $989 million from $1.14 billion as the company spent more on marketing and product launches and weathered a higher tax bill.
While Parker’s pay package is big, it’s not the largest in fashion. A WWD study this week of the top earners in retail, apparel and beauty found Fabrizio Freda, ceo at The Estée Lauder Cos., in the lead, with annual compensation of $48.8 million.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.