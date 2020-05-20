Market Moments: Fall 2020 Stripes Fashion Trend

From left: Acne Studios, Ganni and Mozh Mozh

Like many others in the industry, fashion p.r. agencies have had to pivot operations and adapt under lockdown. The new normal has given rise to digital press days, where new collections and product launches are highlighted on Instagram instead of physical showrooms, with trends easier to decipher as assets are all in one place.

From the most recent digital press days, stripes have emerged as a bold classic for fall 2020. Whether consumers will gravitate toward minimalist or maximalist dress once lockdown measures are lifted, stripes are a safe middle ground. Here, examples from Ganni, Acne Studios and Mozh Mozh.

