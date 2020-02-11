Mary Quant Show Draws Record Crowds to V&A in London

SOMETHING ABOUT MARY: There is no slaking the public’s thirst for fashion, or fashion history — at least in London.

The V&A said its exhibition “Mary Quant” has welcomed 400,000 visitors, making it the museum’s third most popular fashion event, after the two blockbusters, “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” and “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty.”

The V&A plans to reveal the news today, Feb. 11, Mary Quant’s 90th birthday.

The museum said the show, which underlines Quant’s reign over Swinging London, her enormous influence on high street retail and everyday women’s fashion has even surpassed “Balenciaga: Shaping Fashion,” which pulled in 272,564 visitors.

The show will close on Feb. 16 before moving to Dundee, Scotland, where it will open on April 4 as part of the V&A Dundee’s Fashion 2020 season.

“Mary Quant,” which opened last April, brings together more than 120 pieces of clothing as well as accessories, cosmetics, sketches and photographs — the majority of which have never been on display before.

The museum received unprecedented access to the designer’s archive and drew on its own extensive fashion holdings, which include the largest public collection of Quant garments in the world.

The show explores Quant’s work between 1955 and 1975, with curators arguing it was the right

