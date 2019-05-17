Matchesfashion.com, Pellicano Hotels Bring the Tuscan Sun to London

THE PELLICANO BRIEF: There was a sweet scent of Italy in the London air this week, as Brioni reopened its flagship on Bruton Street, with Negronis on tap and an airy, elegant shopfit. Nearby, on Carlos Place, Pellicano Hotels staged a fashionable takeover of the Matchesfashion town house — chefs and all.

The ground floor of Matches with the “Curated By” holiday looks chosen by Marie-Louise Sciò and Robert Rabensteiner.

Matches’ Ulric Jerome and Natalie Kingham, along with Marie-Louise Sciò of Pellicano Hotels and the stylist Robert Rabensteiner, kicked off The Grand Tour Italy, a collaboration that will see Matches take a vacation edit of clothing to a pop-up shop on a Thirties yacht set to sail between the three Pellicano coastal hotels — Il Pellicano in Tuscany, La Posta Vecchia in Rome, and Il Mezzatorre on the island of Ischia in May and June.

Sciò and Rabensteiner also worked on a “Curated By” edit of clothing that adorned the ground floor of the townhouse during the cocktail, which drew guests including Bella Freud, Jane McFarland, Kim Sion, Dena Giannini, Stephen Doig, Daniela Agnelli, Fiona Scarry, Zoe Suen, Niomi Smart, Julia Hobbs, Flora Johnston, and Daisy de Villeneuve.

