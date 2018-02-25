Matilda Lutz on Going From Scream Queen to Goddess of Revenge

Breaking News
Among the guests at Giorgio Armani’s Emporio Armani show on Sunday was Matilda Lutz, the face of the brand’s Because It’s You fragrance.
The “Rings” star has been creating buzz on the festival scene for her performance in “Revenge,” French director Coralie Fargeat’s feature debut, in which the Italian actress plays a young woman who travels to a remote desert villa with her married boyfriend. The trip ends in a bloodbath after one of the man’s friends rapes her.
Lutz said she first realized the film was hitting a nerve when it bowed at the Toronto Film Festival in September. “All the audience was, like, going crazy and they’re rooting for the character and they were screaming,” she recalled. The saga of female vengeance also won plaudits at the Sundance Film Festival last month.
“It’s definitely a metaphor for what’s going on right now, and I’m sure that the director didn’t really think about #MeToo or all the movements that are happening in the world, but she basically thought that women always had to adjust to the society,” Lutz remarked.
Her next role represents a 180-degree turn. She plays Simonetta Vespucci, believed to have been a muse of Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli, in season

