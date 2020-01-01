Mauboussin CEO Makes French New Year’s Honors List

PARIS — Alain Némarcq, chief executive officer of Mauboussin, was made an Officer of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian decoration, on New Year’s Day.

Galeries Lafayette last year purchased a majority stake in the French jeweler, deepening its foothold in accessible luxury jewelry, a traditional department store draw. Mauboussin, which was founded in 1827, is known for upending norms in France by advertising reduced prices for its diamond rings and necklaces.

Others associated with the fashion and retail worlds who were promoted to Officer of the Legion of Honour in the annual list included Aliza Jabès, president and ceo of Nuxe Group, and Sophie Grégoire, ceo of glove-maker Agnelle.

Sylvie Ebel, executive director of the Institut Français de la Mode, was made a Knight of the Legion of Honor, while Countess Jacqueline de Ribes, honorary president of the friends of the Musée d’Orsay, was promoted to Officer from Knight.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story