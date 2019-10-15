Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Max Mara to Show Resort 2021 in Saint Petersburg

Max Mara to Show Resort 2021 in Saint Petersburg

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

RUSSIAN WHITE NIGHT: Max Mara is heading to Russia to unveil its resort 2021 collection. The show will take place on May 25 in Saint Petersburg. The event’s location is still undisclosed.
Previously, starting with the 2015 pre-fall season, the Italian women’s fashion group has staged runway shows in New York, London, Shanghai, Reggio Emilia, Italy, and Berlin.
Max Mara’s runway show in Saint Petersburg will be part of the seasonal resort marathon, which will also see the fashion crowd flocking to Capri to attend the Chanel cruise show on May 7.
While the majority of luxury fashion houses have yet to announce the dates of their resort shows next spring, the pre-fall schedule already counts a Dior men’s show in Miami on Dec. 3 and a Giorgio Armani women’s show on Nov. 14 at the Armani Theater in Milan. During the event, the designer  who will receive the 2019 John B. Fairchild Honor award at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit to be held Oct. 29 and 30 in New York — will also unveil the first high jewelry collection under the Giorgio Armani luxury label.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.