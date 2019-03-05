Meccaland Goes to Sydney for Second Edition

Breaking News
COSMETICS COACHELLA: Australian retailer Mecca is bringing its wild and raucous beauty festival, Meccaland, back for a second year–and this time it’s heading to Sydney.
The three-day consumer event, which last year in its Melbourne debut attracted around 10,000 attendees, will be held in Eveleigh from May 17 to 19, the premium cosmetics retailer announced on Tuesday.
This year, Meccaland is offering three tiers of tickets, with public sale beginning on March 20. Standard entry costs 69 Australian dollars, $49 at current exchange, which is a bump over last year’s ticket price but also gives attendees four hours as opposed to three last year to roam the festival grounds.
The next tier up for 99 Australian dollars buys a Superstar Pass that extends access to 5.5 hours and other benefits like “Superstar Lounge” access where guests can mix with invited influencers. For 149 Australian dollars, guests can get a Pro Pass that enables six hours at the festival, lounge access, and a one hour beauty masterclass.
Beauty VIPs like Isabella Fiori, Shani Grimmond, Pia Muehlenbeck, Sammy Robinson are on the roster for the weekend, and brands from will once again be offering special edition products.
While beauty trade shows are nothing new, consumer-focused festivals like

