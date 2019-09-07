Meghan Markle Supports Serena Williams at U.S. Open

The Duchess of Sussex is showing her support for close friend Serena Williams.

Meghan Markle, made a surprise trip to New York to attend Williams’ final U.S. Open match on Saturday against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu. Markle arrived at the match dressed in a gray coat and denim dress, where she greeted Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, before the match began.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greets Alexis Ohanian as she arrives to watch the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships.

This marks the first trip Markle has made to the U.S. since giving birth to her and Prince Harry’s first son, Archie, in May. She previously visited New York City this year for her baby shower in February, which was cohosted by Williams. Markle also came out to support Williams at Wimbledon in July, sitting outside the royal box to cheer on her friend.

Markle’s New York trip marks the beginning of a busy month of engagements for the royal. She is slated to attend her first official royal engagement after ending maternity leave on Sept. 12 for the launch of her charitable fashion label, which benefits the U.K. organization, Smart Works. She will then embark on a tour of Africa with Prince Harry

