Meghan Markle’s Wedding-Gown Maker on ‘Suits’ to Open Atelier in Atlanta

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 12 mins ago

MARKLE’S SPARKLE: Meghan Markle’s halo effect on fashion brands is just getting started and one of the greatest beneficiaries is Anne Barge.
While designers, bridal companies and British bookies are only starting to guess what the future American-born royal will wear, the May wedding will not be the first time Markle has appeared to the masses in a wedding gown. Anne Barge decked out the “Suits” actress in one from its collection when her character Rachel Zane dressed all in white for the USA series. Along with the buckets of free publicity that the royal engagement doused on Anne Barge, the bridal company has the added good fortune of opening an Atlanta outpost on Friday.
While Markle will tie the knot with Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, her on-air gown from Anne Barge is known as the “Versailles.” The actress never made it official in the season-five episode with the on-air wedding day dissolving into a sob fest. In a Hello Canada video, Markle and her friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney talked about some of the other options — a strapless Carolina Herrera gown and a two-in-one Naeem Khan dress. Shoppers at Anne Barge Atelier will have the

