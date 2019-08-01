Met to Mount Karl Lagerfeld Exhibition in 2022: Sources

Although no great fan of fashion exhibitions, especially retrospectives, the late Karl Lagerfeld is perhaps the designer most deserving of one.

The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York certainly thinks so, and head curator Andrew Bolton is to conceive the showcase for 2022, sources told WWD.

Additional details could not immediately be learned and a spokeswoman for The Met said the museum does not comment on speculation about future exhibitions.

The Met has yet to divulge the theme of its 2020 fashion exhibition, saying only that the Costume Institute’s permanent collection would be the primary source of looks as the institution marks its 150th anniversary.

The Costume Institute’s current show, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” runs until Sept. 8.

Given his unprecedented fashion career — spanning more than six decades, such major houses as Chanel, Fendi and Chloé, and stretching into photography, filmmaking and industrial design — the Lagerfeld showcase is sure to be a blockbuster.

The German-born designer, who died last February at age 85, has had a long history with the Met, staging his last Métiers d’Art show for Chanel, which had an Egyptian theme, in its Temple of Dendur in December 2018.

