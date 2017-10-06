Michael B. Talks Fashion at Piaget Beverly Hills

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion

Watch and jewelry lovers turned out Thursday night at Piaget’s West Coast flagship on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills for a cocktail party and conversation with its U.S. brand ambassador Michael B. Jordan. The “Creed” star attracted a crowd including fellow actors Abbie Cornish, Anna Schafer, Sarah Wright Olsen and “This Is Us” star Lonnie Chavis, as well as Mohammed Sultan Al Habtoor.
In a question-and-answer session with Degen Pener, Jordan discussed his history with Piaget, his evolving style and favorite red-carpet looks. With help from his longtime stylist Jeff Kim, he highlighted his favorite fashion looks from a range of designers including Dior Homme, Givenchy, Calvin Klein, Vivienne Westwood Man and Public School.
“Before I worked with Jeff, I didn’t really know how to dress myself. He’s helped me take a lot of risks,” said Jordan of his colorful style and embrace of pattern. His favorite Piaget timepieces include the Altiplano 60th Anniversary Limited Edition timepiece with a green patinated dial worn for the Met Gala and the diamond Altiplano 38mm 900P worn for the Golden Globe awards. On Thursday he wore the Piaget Polo S Limited Edition, which he referenced as his go-to watch for everyday.
