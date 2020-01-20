Michael Strahan Partners With the NFL on Limited-Edition Super Bowl LIV Collection

Michael Strahan, who transformed himself from an NFL football player into a household name, with roles as host of “Good Morning America,” the “$100,000 Pyramid” game show, “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke,” an analyst on “Fox NFL Sunday,” and Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” pregame show, has another project in the works.

The two-time Emmy winner and Super Bowl champion will today launch an exclusive limited-edition Super Bowl LIV collection acknowledging the NFL’s 100th season called MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL.

“It’s very exciting. I got my start at the NFL, and I’ll never forget that. It’s almost a full-circle moment to bring something back to the place that you started,” said the 48-year-old Strahan.

In collaboration with his business partner, Constance Schwartz-Morini, the MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL collection, manufactured by G-III Apparel Group, is geared to both women and men. The capsule collection includes tank tops, T-shirts, side knot Ts, polos, sweatshirts and bomber jackets in turquoise and gray, the official Super Bowl LIV colors. The Super Bowl LIV logo will appear on each of the pieces.

Retail price points range from $34.99 to $69.99, and the line will be offered at Shop.michaelstrahan.com, and will be sold at the Super Bowl

