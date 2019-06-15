Milano Moda Graduate Awards Fifth Edition’s Winners

Breaking News
Nurturing the next generation of fashion talents is key to the Italian chamber of fashion, which for the fifth year kicked off Milan Men’s Fashion Week with its Milano Moda Graduate event.
Conceived as a celebration of free creativity and a chance to give credit and visibility to young designers, the runway show featured collections from eight students selected from a range of Italian fashion schools including IED, Istituto Marangoni, NABA and IUAD, Accademia della moda, among others.
“The CNMI [Camera Nazionale Moda Italiana] Fashion Trust is involved in really supporting these talents and this event marks the official kickoff of the Men’s Fashion Week. I’m proud because one of our pillars is to nurture these young designers and be committed to sustain education,” said Carlo Capasa, chairman of the fashion association.
Francesco Murano of Milan’s IED scooped up the CNMI Fashion Design Prize for best collection. The Fashion Trust, a nonprofit entity established last year and supported by a group of philanthropists, entrepreneurs and investors, which helps young talents, backed the winner with a 10,000 euros monetary award.
“We’ve seen unique fashion pieces and talented, skilled young designers, the overall level was very high, which made it hard for us to make a

