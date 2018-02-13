Milan’s Via Montenapoleone Tops European Chart of Fashion Shopping Destinations

MILAN — It pays to be in Via Montenapoleone.

Milan’s tony street has been ranked first on the chart of the European fashion destinations compiled by the Global Blue tax-free shopping agency’s data. In the period spanning from December 2016 to November 2017, the average amount spent for the purchase of fashion goods in the street reached 1,809 euros, followed by 1,729 euros in Paris’ Avenue Montaigne and 1,602 euros registered in Calle de Ortega y Gasset in Madrid.

“I’m very proud of this result, as it proves the quality and attractiveness of the products offered in our luxury stores,” said Guglielmo Miani, president of the Montenapoleone District association on Tuesday. Under Miani’s eight-year tenure, the association expanded from representing 18 brands to 150 among fashion and accessories labels and five-star hotels in the area, which includes the nearby streets of Via Verri, Via Santo Spirito, Via Gesù, Via Borgospesso, Via Bagutta and Via Sant’Andrea along with Via Montenapoleone.

In particular, last year Chinese and Russian tourists were the most relevant and active in Milan’s luxury fashion district, as their presence grew 15 percent compared with 2016. The number of American tourists also increased 11 percent.

“In 2017, Milan attracted nine million tourists, up 20

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story