Miu Miu’s Latest Women’s Tales Film to Focus on Brigitte Lacombe

BRIGITTE ON CAMERA: Miu Miu will present its 18th short film as part of the Women’s Tales series in Venice on Sept. 1 during the city’s International Film Festival.

Dubbed “Brigitte,” the latest installment of the series focuses on photographer and longtime Miu Miu and Prada collaborator Brigitte Lacombe, offering insight into her creative process at work.

Set in a hydraulic factory in London, the short film is directed by Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay, whose most recent feature “You Were Never Really Here” starring Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Screenplay and Best Actor awards at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

In the short film, which is shot in a deep monochrome mood, Lacombe discusses her life and ideas with Ramsay, while people close to the photographer make an appearance, including her sister Marian.

Approached by Ramsay with the idea of a documentary, Lacombe said she “absolutely wanted to be a part of it. And I always saw this as a collaboration.…I knew I wanted at the end to turn the camera on Lynne.”

“I hate having my photo taken. Brigitte [Lacombe] was the first person who captured me,” echoed Ramsay, who originally trained as a stills photographer. “She cast a magic spell. I wondered:

